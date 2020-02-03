1-year-old overdoses on heroin in Cumberland County; father arrested

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County father is in jail after deputies say his one-year-old overdosed on heroin.

Deputies say on Jan. 1, they arrived at a home in the 14000 block of N.C. Highway 210 South in Roseboro in reference to a 1-year-old victim not breathing.

Emergency personnel on-scene were able to perform CPR to the toddler to get him breathing again. EMS noted that his pupils were “constricted to pin points and he had agonal breathing” upon their arrival.

Two rounds of Narcan was administered, which deputies say assisted in the child’s recovery. A drug screen revealed a positive test for opiates.

A report from the sheriff’s office said a CT scan was taken on the infant and showed that his abdomen/pelvis area showed patchy basilar airspace disease (disease at the bottom of a lung), swelling of the liver, swelling or fluid in the gallbladder, and marked swelling of his stomach.

Deputies say they searched the home and found a small clear plastic baggie containing white residue found inside the top right dresser drawer. Two more small clear plastic baggies containing white residue were on the corner of the bed next to the nightstand. All of these items were easily accessible to the child.

The father of the child, 26-year-old Luis Castellon, was charged with felony child abuse.

Deputies say no one inside of the residence, including Castellon was prescribed opiate medication.

When interviewed, Castellon admitted to being a regular heroin user but didn’t think the infant had access to it within the household, court documents show.

Court documents also show that Castellon admitted to falling asleep in his bedroom while the toddler stayed awake and played alone inside of the bedroom. There is no indication that the toddler left Castellon’s bedroom after he went to sleep.

Castellon told deputies he woke up and found the baby not breathing and called 911.

Deputies say Castellon later called and said that he had previously accidentally spilled heroin on his bedroom floor but was not sure if it had been vacuumed since the spill.

On Jan. 31, Castellon was arrested and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $25,000 unsecured bond. Castellon has a first appearance set for Monday at 3 p.m.