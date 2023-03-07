FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several fire agencies in Cumberland County are fighting a 100-acre wildfire that has caused the evacuation of 10 homes, officials said Tuesday evening.

Crews were first dispatched to the fire around 4 p.m. at 4918 Dudley Road in eastern Cumberland County, according to a news release from Cumberland County Emergency Services.

“Responding units arrived to find a large woods fire endangering several homes,” the news release said.

As of 7:30 p.m., there were more than 30 units at the scene, including nearly a dozen fire departments from Cumberland and Bladen counties.

Photo from Cumberland County Emergency Services.

“The units are coordinating efforts to contain the fire and protect structures,” the news release said.

Dudley Road has been closed between McKinnon Road and Mack Simmons Road.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Animal Services, the N.C. Forest Service, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the N.C. Department of Transportation are also assisting at the scene.