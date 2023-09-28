FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested and charged with drug trafficking on Sept. 20 after Fayetteville police officers seized 10 pounds of marijuana, cash, and other drugs from a residence.

On Sept. 20, detectives with Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotic/Vice Suppression Unit, Gang Unit and officers with several Community Empowerment Response Teams began an investigation into drug trafficking from a home in the 500 block of Summerwind Drive.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and seized:

21 grams of oxycodone pills

14 strips of suboxone

10.6 pounds of marijuana

$1,150 in cash

Antonio Jones, 29, was charged with trafficking opium, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III substance, and three counts of trafficking marijuana.

If you have concerns about suspicious activity in your community, anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.