FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced after a fire damaged several units at a Fayetteville apartment complex Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. at The Preserve at Grande Oaks apartments at 3805-4 Westbury Court, which is off Morganton Road near S. Reilly Road, a news release from Fayetteville fire officials said.

When crews arrived, they found one unit was filled with smoke and a fire that had traveled into the attic of the building.

The 16-unit building was evacuated.

The fire caused “significant damage to several units” of the building, the news release said.

Residents were displaced from five units.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.