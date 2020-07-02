$10,000 reward offered for information in Fayetteville gun store burglary during May protests

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered in the case of a burglary at a Fayetteville gun shop during “civil unrest” on May 31, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced in a press release.

Ace Pawn Shop on Bragg Boulevard reported gun thefts on May 31 that occurred while protesters were taking to the streets in Fayetteville following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Authorities are still looking into the exact number stolen from the store. The ATF release only says that “multiple firearms” were taken.

Ace Pawn Shop suspects (Photos courtesy of the ATF)

Ace Pawn Shop suspects (Photos courtesy of the ATF)

Ace Pawn Shop suspects (Photos courtesy of the ATF)

Ace Pawn Shop was not the only gun dealer that reported firearm thefts that night.

Fayetteville police are investigating reports of at least 40 different guns stolen from several stores during the lootings that happened that night.

As of now, only three of those reports have been made public. Ace was one of the three.

The reports show 35 guns were reported stolen from Academy Sports on Skibo Road.

Money Quick Pawn Shop on Raeford Road reported five guns stolen.

When officers got to the Raeford Road shop to investigate, the suspects were still inside and started shooting at officers, said Fayetteville Police Officer Jeremy Strickland.

“Officers responded to reports of a burglary there at the business,” Strickland said. “Once they arrived on the scene they were shot upon from people that were inside of the store.”

The officers are all OK but the suspects got away, Strickland said.

Detectives are reviewing security camera footage and working with the ATF on the investigations.

So far, Strickland says less than 50 guns in all have been reported stolen.

The ATF included multiple images of the Ace Pawn Shop burglary suspects. They are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The National Shooting Sports Foundations, the trade association for the firearms industry, is matching the ATF’s reward.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477). Tips can also be submitted through email at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ReportIt ® app. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.