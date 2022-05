RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is $100,000 richer after winning a Cash 5 lottery jackpot.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Shirdana Jordan picked up her prize Tuesday after she won the May 26 drawing.

She took home $71,010 after taxes were withheld.

Jordan bought her lucky $1 Quick Pick ticket using the online play option.