FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cosmas D. Eaglin Sr., a 108-year-old war veteran, has died.

The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs recognized the loss of an original Montford Point Marine and World War II veteran. Eaglin died on Aug. 15.

Born Jan. 12, 1915, the NCDMVA said Eaglin joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 27. He completed training in Montford Point and served two years in the Solomon Islands campaign during the Pacific War of World WWII.

After serving in WWII, Eaglin left the Marine Corps but and joined the U.S. Army. He earned his paratrooper wings during the Korean War era.

Eaglin was assigned to Fort Bragg in 1951. He and his family settled in Fayetteville where they still live today.

In the 60s, Eaglin served two tours in the Vietnam War.

“I am grateful for Mr. Eaglin’s dedication and service to our country. He and his fellow Montford Point Marines defended our freedom against fascism in World War II and set an example at home that helped lead the progress toward racial equality that our country has made over the last 80 years,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “We owe so much to the brave men and women who have served our armed services and we honor Cosmas Eaglin Sr.’s service and memory today.”

Montford Point Marines were the first Black Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps.

“Mr. Eaglin leaves a legacy of commitment, integrity, and lifelong service,” said Walter E. Gaskin, Lt. General, USMC Ret., Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “His life changed the world for the better and we are forever grateful for all the sacrifices he and his family have made for freedom and equality. He endured unimaginable obstacles in the segregated Marine Corps. I will always remember and admire his strength, resilience, and we honor his service to our country with appreciation for the inspiration he instilled in all of us.”

Eaglin leaves behind six children, seven grand-children and 12 great-grandchildren. Their family have been part of the St. Ann Catholic Church community in Fayetteville for 72 years.