RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division if offering up a $10,000 reward for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Army CID said the incident happened on Honeycutt Road near Parham Boulevard in Cumberland County. The incident is just outside the Simmons Army Airfield near Fort Liberty.

Investigators said an unknown driver struck a motorist on a moped at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2023 before leaving the scene. The moped operator died as a result of the injuries.

Army CID is asking citizens to be on the lookout for and report a Cadillac sedan or coupe with unexplained front-end damage.

While the image below is not the vehicle believed to be involved, investigators said it was an example of the vehicle to look out for.

Courtesy: Army CID

A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Any person having credible information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Army CID, Fort Liberty Field Office at (910) 396-8777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Army CID Submit-a-Tip online form by clicking here.

Investigators said tipsters can remain anonymous to the degree allowable under the law and the

information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.