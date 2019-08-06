11 arrested in undercover human-trafficking investigation in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities arrested 11 people Saturday in connection with a human-trafficking investigation in Fayetteville, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The undercover investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office, Fayetteville police, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the non-profit Five Sparrows.

“Investigators posed as solicitors and detectives also used internet ads to find ‘dates,'” the release said.

The undercover operation took place at a location on Eastern Boulevard. Officials would not specify exactly where.

“The efforts were considered successful at the end of the night,” the release said. The operation took about six hours, officials said.

More arrests are expected.

AmirHakeem James Muwwakkil, 31, of Fayetteville is charged with promotion of prostitution by advancement, promote prostitution for profit, and possession of cocaine.

Teressa Kaitlyn Daves, 25, of Dunn is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of heroin and marijuana.

Brittany Marie Edge, 24, of Fayetteville is charged with solicitation of prostitution and possession of cocaine.

Enrique Rodrigo Goodbridge, 28, of Fayetteville is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Inba Evans, 27, of Fayetteville, is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Zavon Nicholas Kelly, 22, of Hope Mills is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Larahn Christopher Stokes, 51, of Fayetteville is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Jessica Lynn Covarrubias, 27, of Stedman is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Nickalaus Tyrone Williams, 40, of Fayetteville is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Joseph Williams-Bauer, 22, of Goldsboro is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Jose Rodriguez, 35, of Spring Lake is charged with solicitation of prostitution and possession of marijuana.

