WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old is one of the first of five people identified who were killed in a Sunday fiery wreck when an SUV and tractor-trailer collided along U.S. 13 at Hayfield Road near Eastover in Cumberland County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Knox identified two of the five people who were killed in the crash Monday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

London N. Autry, 11, and Gabriel Antonio Autry, 36, were killed in the crash. Their relationship has not yet been released. Both lived at the same address north of Stedman, according to NCSHP.

Additionally, the driver of the tractor-trailer, Tyrik Bannerman, has now been charged with no operator’s license. Bannerman, 27, suffered minor injuries.

As for what led up to the crash, the trooper said witnesses told them the SUV was driving down Hayfield Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign, the tractor-trailer was driving east along N.C. 13 when the two collided around 2:47 p.m.

A man who lives nearby said the crash sounded like a bomb going off. Both vehicles landed in the ditch and caught fire. Crews worked to pull the trailer out of the ditch more than four hours after the crash.