11-year-old saves family in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old boy is being credited as a hero after saving his family during a Fayetteville house fire.

Fire officials say on June 8 at approximately 8 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 6300 block of Marykirk Drive in reference to a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a fire in the oven that had grown out of control but had been extinguished before the fire department arrived.

Further investigation revealed that the family’s smoke alarms alerted the occupants of the fire and Jackson Mcrae, 11, used the family’s fire extinguisher and extinguished the oven fire for the family.

The early notification of the fire by working smoke alarms and the quick thinking of Jackson prevented the spread of the fire in the home and ultimately saved not only the home but the lives of all occupants.

The Fayetteville Fire Department will recognize Jackson for his heroic efforts and quick thinking to extinguish the fire safely and recognize him as a Junior Life-Saver.