11-year-old saves family in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old boy is being credited as a hero after saving his family during a Fayetteville house fire.
Fire officials say on June 8 at approximately 8 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 6300 block of Marykirk Drive in reference to a reported house fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed a fire in the oven that had grown out of control but had been extinguished before the fire department arrived.
Further investigation revealed that the family’s smoke alarms alerted the occupants of the fire and Jackson Mcrae, 11, used the family’s fire extinguisher and extinguished the oven fire for the family.
The early notification of the fire by working smoke alarms and the quick thinking of Jackson prevented the spread of the fire in the home and ultimately saved not only the home but the lives of all occupants.
The Fayetteville Fire Department will recognize Jackson for his heroic efforts and quick thinking to extinguish the fire safely and recognize him as a Junior Life-Saver.
- NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks
- Groceries were hard to find for millions. Now it’s getting even worse
- Searchers recover body of missing North Carolina firefighter
- NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace wants to rid race tracks of the Confederate flag
- Gov. Cooper creates task force to address racial equity in NC criminal justice system
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now