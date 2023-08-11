FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 11-year-old boy charged in the shooting of 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery is now in custody, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was detained Friday by detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and is now in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 11-year-old is charged with two counts of larceny of a firearm and one count of manslaughter. Detectives submitted a complaint Thursday to the Division of Juvenile Justice for the charges.

CBS 17 previously reported the girl was shot Aug. 25 while at a babysitter’s home on Mercedes Drive in Cumberland County. She died two days later from her injuries while in the hospital.

On Thursday, national civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said that the shooter in this case was an 11-year-old boy. Daniels said Jensesis’ parents, Fon and Kimberly, received a call from the babysitter that their daughter had been shot in the head.

In the Wednesday release from Daniels, he said, “Fon and Kimberly Dockery have gotten lots of condolences and excuses. But after more than two weeks, they haven’t gotten any answers,” said Daniels. “That has to change and, if we have anything to say about it, it will.”