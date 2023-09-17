FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 12 people were displaced Sunday after a Fayetteville apartment building was heavily damaged by a massive fire, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 10:40 a.m. Sunday at the North Crossing Apartments at 112 Weatherstone Drive, just off Ramsey Street near Methodist University, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

When crews first arrived, they saw “heavy fire” from the third floor of the building, the news release said.

Photo courtesy: American Red Cross

The roof later partially collapsed during the fire. Photos from the scene showed significant damage to the building.

The American Red Cross said they are helping more than 12 people who are now without a place to live because of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting people by providing emergency financial assistance for needs such as shelter, food, and relief items like toiletries, the agency said Sunday afternoon.

The Red Cross also provides health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect affected residents to additional resources and organizations.

Officials said anyone who wants to help the Red Cross can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.