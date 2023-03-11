FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Twelve people and three dogs were displaced in an apartment fire Friday night, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

At about 7:05 p.m., fire officials said they were called to a three-story apartment building at 599 Cutchen Lane in reference to a fire.

The address is consistent with The Village at Cliffdale Apartment Homes.

Fire officials said one unit had fire damage, and the unit below had water damage.

They said residents in both apartments were displaced.

In total, eight adults, four kids and three dogs were displaced, according to the fire department.

The Red Cross is assisting the families.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.