FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Fayetteville are looking into how a 12-year-old was shot and injured Monday evening.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department just after 5:50 p.m., the 3100 block of Murchison Road was shut down in both directions near Country Club Drive.

Public information officer for Fayetteville police, Alpha Caldwell told CBS 17 that the 12-year-old is at Cape Fear Valley Hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene said investigators have been directing their efforts toward a white Chevrolet truck. The truck has two visible bullet holes through its windshield and a couple of shell casings are on the ground.

According to Caldwell, the grandfather of the 12-year-old was driving the truck with bullet holes and he was not injured in the shooting.

