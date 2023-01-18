HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Over a dozen people were arrested on Friday in a task force operation for multiple drug and gun violations, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.

On Friday, the Multi-Jurisdictional Gun, Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a detail in Pembroke.

Fifteen arrests were made on Friday for:

Larry Hunt, 29, for Assault on a Female, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle, Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Lindsay Locklear, 33, for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle, Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Sell and Deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Marcus Carter, 43, for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle, Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Sell and Deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

James Locklear, 25, for Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and on a Failure to Appear warrant for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of Marijuana;

Jacquan Hunt, 29, for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm;

Cameron Locklear, 19, for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Sequoria Locklear, 23, for Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Gabapentin;

Quentin Brown, 32, for Carrying a Concealed Firearm;

Miaa Belin, age 28, for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Kaleb Locklear, 22, for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Summer Jones, 28 for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and on a Failure to Appear warrant for Simple Assault;

Sequoya Tucker, 23, for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Taima Cummings, 19, for two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, two counts of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction (Fully automatic Glock firearm);

Donovan Locklear, 27, for Possession of Cocaine;

Alton Hunt, 58, for a Failure to Appear warrant for Trespassing.

The task force includes the Lumberton, Red Springs, Maxton, Pembroke, Rowland, St. Pauls, Parkton, Fayetteville, Spring Lake and Hope Mills Police Departments.

The task force is also comprised of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, the United States Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.