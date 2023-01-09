FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one dozen Special Ops soldiers assigned to the command unit were questioned during an investigation into illegal drug use at Fort Bragg.

The incident was reported to have happened over the weekend and involved questioning 15 soldiers who are part of the United States Army Special Operations Command at the Fort Bragg base.

Two of the 15 have already been cleared of any wrongdoing while the other 13 were allowed back to their units after questioning, according to a statement from Lt. Col. Mike Burns, director of public affairs, US. Army Special Operations Command.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to probe “drug involvement” from soldiers at Fort Bragg, Burns said in a news release.

“We take all allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with the Criminal Investigation Division,” Burns said in the news release.

The drug crackdown was first noted Sunday, but no confirmation was made until Monday afternoon.

“Illegal drug use is not acceptable nor is it tolerated,” Burns said in a statement. “We are taking measures at every level to ensure the health and welfare of our soldiers and to reduce these harmful behaviors in our formation.”