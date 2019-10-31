15-year-old student charged with making threats against 2 Cumberland County schools on Instagram

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-year-old is in custody for making threats against two Cumberland County schools on Instagram, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office received information Monday night on a threat made to South View High School. The threat came from an Instagram account named “Joshmoneyfortnite”. It was closed when detectives made an inquiry on it, the release said.

Still, investigators were able to determine a person of interest before school began on Tuesday morning.

The 15-year-old suspect is a student at South View. He is also accused of making a threat against South View Middle School on the same Instagram account, the release said.

The juvenile suspect is charged with threats of mass violence. The file has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

