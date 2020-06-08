$15k reward offered after slain Fort Bragg soldier’s remains found at NC coast

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Army officials are now offering a $15,000 reward in the homicide case of a Fort Bragg paratrooper who vanished at the coast and whose remains were found late last month.

Spc. Enrique Roman Martinez in a photo from Fort Bragg.

Spc. Enrique Roman Martinez, 21, was last seen at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing two days later on May 23. His phone and wallet were found at the campsite.

Officials now say they are investigating to find someone “responsible for the homicide.”

Monday, Fort Bragg officials said that partial remains were found May 29. The identification of Roman-Martinez was made with dental records, officials said.

“The remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore,

an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past,” U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said in a news release Monday.

Roman-Martinez of Chino, Calif., was a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

He entered the Army in Sept, 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179.

Crews at the coast during the search for Spc. Enrique Roman Martinez

More headlines from CBS17.com: