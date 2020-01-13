16-year-old charged with murder after 1 dead, 2 hurt in Fayetteville shootout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting last week that killed a 17-year-old and injured two others, Fayetteville police said Monday.

The incident was reported just after 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1900-block of Tryon Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The initial call was that “several subjects that were shot,” the news release said.

Officials also said “a disturbance started between groups of subjects. During the disturbance, gunfire was exchanged resulting in the victims being struck.”

An SUV that police are trying to track down.

Jaheem Smith, 17, of St. Pauls, was found dead at the scene.

A woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

Police announced Monday that a 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.

The boy’s name is not being released by police, who added they are trying to find a Chevrolet SUV.

The vehicle appears to be a maroon SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

