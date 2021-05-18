16-year-old facing murder charge after man dies following Fayetteville Family Dollar robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been charged with murder after a man died following an injury he received in a robbery at a Fayetteville Family Dollar in March, police said.

The incident was reported just after 12:50 p.m. March 11 at the Family Dollar at 2893 Owen Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The investigation has revealed three suspects watch the victim pay for items and leave,” the news release said “Once outside, one of the suspects assaults the victim causing him to strike his head on the ground.”

The items were then stolen from the victim and the trio of suspects fled in a silver Dodge Magnum with a black left front rim, police said.

The victim, Marvin Herring, 53, was taken to a nearby hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

Herring died on March 22 and his death was classified as a homicide.

A 16-year-old was arrested on March 23 and charged with common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury, and assault on a handicap person.

On Monday, detectives added first degree murder to his charges, police said.