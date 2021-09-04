16-year-old in critical condition following Friday night shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot Friday night in Fayetteville.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, is currently at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Stamper Road and McGougan Road, police said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said its preliminary investigation revealed the girl was shot after a group of juveniles met to fight. During the fight, shots were fired at vehicles, when the victim was hit.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Frashure at (910) 303-8967 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.