17-year-old boy dies after rollover crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old boy was killed following a crash Monday afternoon in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to a crash near Bonanza Drive and Foxfire Road at about 2:10 p.m. Monday. Investigators determined a 1994 Plymouth sedan was traveling on Foxfire Road when it ran off the road, collided with a tree, and rolled over, a news release said.

The driver, 82-year-old Patricia Bruton, and passenger, 17-year-old Justin Becker, were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Baker died at the hospital, the release said.

Both their addresses are along the 6000 block of Bonnie Bell Lane in Fayetteville. Fayetteville police spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Glass confirmed the two lived together but didn’t know their relationship.

Officers are investigating the crash.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now