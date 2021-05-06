18-year-old charged in Fayetteville gas station shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old Fayetteville man surrendered to police after his photo was released as being a suspect in an April 27 shooting.

Around 4:15 a.m., Fayetteville police were called to the 400 block of Person Street where they found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the victim had been shot after a suspect was told to leave the Valero gas station on Grove Street.

Police said Diamonte McDougald made contact with detectives after his photo was released in the investigation.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and received a $50,000 secured bond.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.