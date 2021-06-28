18-year-old shot to death in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old was shot to death Sunday morning, Cumberland County deputies said.
The sheriff’s office responded to the area of Doc Bennett Road Sunday at about 7 a.m. They found 18-year-old Isaac Locklear, of Red Springs.
Deputies said Locklear was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office did not release any information on a suspect.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 910-321-6592.