18-year-old shot to death in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old was shot to death Sunday morning, Cumberland County deputies said.

The sheriff’s office responded to the area of Doc Bennett Road Sunday at about 7 a.m. They found 18-year-old Isaac Locklear, of Red Springs.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to CBS17’s breaking news email list

Deputies said Locklear was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information on a suspect.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 910-321-6592.