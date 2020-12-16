1st COVID-19 vaccine doses given to medical workers in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being given to medical staffers in Fayetteville who deal directly with coronavirus patients, just as the number of people in the hospital continues to rise.

As of Tuesday, there are 79 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

“This community is at its peak for hospitalization rates,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sam Fleishman at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. “A number of these people in ICUs are very sick and we are losing people.”

About 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses are going to hospital staffers in Fayetteville.

“It’s a great feeling to know that we are going to be here to take care of our family, our friends, our community,” said Dr. Michael Zappa, chief of emergency services at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

“It is like a load has been taken off,” said Critical Care Service Line Director Pat Blue. “Now I don’t have the concerns of taking the virus home to my family, my loved ones, or potentially giving it to someone else — it’s a relief.”

Nearly 2,000 other doses are going to Hoke Hospital and Bladen County Hospital this week.

Dr. Fleishman is hoping that high-risk community members will be able to get a vaccine within a month.

“We are so excited to be a part of this and to see us turn the corner,” Dr. Fleishman said.

The doctors and nurses getting the vaccine Tuesday said they want to set an example for the community by showing them the vaccine is safe and effective.

“For men and women of African American descent, it’s important for me to lead the way,” Blue said.

Cape Fear Valley Health is involved in clinical trials of the Moderna vaccine, which could be approved later this week.