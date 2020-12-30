1st COVID-19 vaccine doses given to veterans at Fayetteville VA centers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting Tuesday the first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were given at the Fayetteville VA Healthcare Center on Raeford Road.

CBS 17 is taking a look at the vaccination process for veterans and VA staff in Fayetteville.

There are currently about 1,600 doses at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center on Ramsey Street.

Medical staff and long-term care residents are getting the first doses, followed by essential employees.

After that, doses will go to adults 65 and older, and adults with high-risk medical conditions.

RN care managers are working on a list of high-risk veterans and will be calling them when it’s their turn for the vaccine.

The vaccine will be given at the Raeford Road and Ramsey Street sites, and veterans do not need to sign up.

During the vaccination process at the VA, staff is on hand to explain how it works and answer questions.

They are giving out paperwork with additional information, and asking people to document any side effects from the vaccine.

“We’ve had no severe allergic reactions,” said Dr. Angela Bailey, Chief of Employee Occupational Health for Fayetteville VA Coastal Healthcare Center. “We’ve had no major complaints.”

Dr. Bailey was sick with COVID-19 earlier this year.

“It felt like the worst flu that you would ever want to have,” Dr. Bailey said. “It has given me a whole new respect for the challenges that COVID can pose.”

The plan is to offer the vaccine for free for any veteran who wants it.

CDC guidelines and the number of doses that continue to be sent to the Fayetteville VA will determine when that happens.