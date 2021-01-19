2 adults, 3 kids displaced after Fayetteville house fire, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A family of five was displaced following a kitchen fire in their home on Tuesday morning, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

According to fire officials, crews responded to a fire call at 6:39 a.m. in the 500-block of Ira Street in the Lakedale neighborhood. Once at the scene, firefighters found that two adults and three children were already outside the home.

Crews went into the home and found that there had been a fire in the kitchen and they removed the smoke from the home “as crews checked for fire extension,” officials said.

Power was disconnected from the home and the Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Officials said the fire resulted in about $10,000 worth of damage.

No one was injured.