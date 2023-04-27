FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men have been sentenced for multiple violent crimes they committed over a span of two years, the Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday.

Police said “adversaries” Tajae Wakely and Keith Harris Jr. were convicted in Cumberland County Superior Court for crimes committed between 2020 and 2022.

They said Wakely and Harris Jr. were involved in a “string of retaliatory shootings and exchange of gunfire” between them and their associates, which led to innocent people being victims.

“The Fayetteville Police Department tirelessly pursued justice for the reckless violent behavior exhibited,” police said.

Both men were sentenced to a maximum of seven years, according to police.

On Monday, officers said Harris Jr. was convicted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and received an active prison sentence for a minimum of 58 months and a maximum of 82 months.

They said he is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail and will be transferred to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

The charges stem from his arrest on Aug. 11, 2022, according to the police department.

His arrest came after officers identified him as an adversary of Wakely while investigating Wakely’s crimes.

On July 19, 2022, police said Wakely was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

They said he received an active prison sentence for a minimum of 60 months and a maximum of 84 months.

Wakely is currently being held at the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, according to police.