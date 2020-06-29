2 arrested, 1 sought in connection with Spring Lake shooting that killed 1, injured 1

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN)– Two people have been arrested and a search is underway for a third person connected to a shooting that killed one person and injured another, police said.

Montre Javon Moody, 26, was arrested Friday at the Spring Lake Police Annex for first-degree murder, conspiracy, accessory after the fact, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Moody was transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he was taken before a magistrate and received no bond.

Joseph Marquan Coverson, 25, was also arrested after he was released from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after he was treated for gunshot wounds he received during the incident, police said. He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Coverson was taken before a magistrate and received no bond.

Police said they are still looking Jarad Sequan Simmons, 28, in connection with the shooting. If you know the whereabouts of Simmons, please call the Spring Lake detectives at (910) 436-0350.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 1100-block of N. Bragg Boulevard at the Southwinds Plaza around 2:36 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers with the Spring Lake Police Department found a man inside a business “suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.”

Members of the Spring Lake Fire Department were on the scene administering CPR, police said.

EMS then arrived at the business and pronounced the man dead. He has been identified as Herbert Goodson, 20, of Columbia, South Carolina.

Another man, Deshawn Jones, 20, of Fort Bragg, was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was treated and released.