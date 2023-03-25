FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested after multiple anonymous tips lead to a drug bust, the Fayetteville Police Department announced Saturday.

On Wednesday, officers said Campbellton District’s Community Empowerment Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 1300 block of Hilltop Avenue.

Police said they initiated the search after receiving multiple anonymous Crime Stoppers tips.

Police said the following items were seized:

  • Two shotguns 
  • One handgun 
  • 12.91 grams of rock cocaine 
  • .92 grams of marijuana 
  • Ammunition 
  • Drug paraphernalia
(Fayetteville Police Department)

Officers said they arrested 37-year-old Brian Boros and 23-year-old Serena Butscher.

Boros is charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling.

He was issued a $10,000 bond.

Police said Butscher was served outstanding orders for arrest for possession of controlled substance Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was issued a $1,000 bond.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in their community is asked to call 911.

They can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.