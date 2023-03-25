FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested after multiple anonymous tips lead to a drug bust, the Fayetteville Police Department announced Saturday.
On Wednesday, officers said Campbellton District’s Community Empowerment Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 1300 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Police said they initiated the search after receiving multiple anonymous Crime Stoppers tips.
Police said the following items were seized:
- Two shotguns
- One handgun
- 12.91 grams of rock cocaine
- .92 grams of marijuana
- Ammunition
- Drug paraphernalia
Officers said they arrested 37-year-old Brian Boros and 23-year-old Serena Butscher.
Boros is charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling.
He was issued a $10,000 bond.
Police said Butscher was served outstanding orders for arrest for possession of controlled substance Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was issued a $1,000 bond.
Anyone with information about suspicious activity in their community is asked to call 911.
They can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.