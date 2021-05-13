2 arrested after cocaine, $100,000 in cash found in Cumberland County home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Fayetteville men face drug trafficking charges after deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday with help from federal agents.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Department of Homeland Security, executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on Green Heron Street Fayetteville.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Javed Josue Acevedo-Ramos, 20, was charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance and is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Martin Acevedo III, 40, was charged with trafficking schedule II controlled substance and is also being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

They both have a first appearance set for Thursday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.