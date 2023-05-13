FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, deputies said the executed the search warrant on the 200 block of Alphin St.

They said they seized six guns, about 41.01 grams of cocaine and $500 in U.S. currency.

Deputies said they arrested 44-year-old Tammy Renee Jones, of Fayetteville, and 30-year-old Dwight Allen Jones Jr., of Red Springs.

Tammy Renee Jones was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Dwight Allen Jones Jr. was charged with possession of a firearm by felon and served with an unrelated order for arrest for shoplifting and concealment of goods, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said both of them were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Tammy was given a $75,000 secured bond and Dwight was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Both of them are expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910) 677-5525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.