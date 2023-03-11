FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a drug bust at a home in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
On Thursday, officers said they arrived at a home on the 1700 block of Rim Road with a search warrant.
They said it came after a months-long narcotics investigation related to the sale and distribution of drugs from the home.
Police said the following items were seized during the search:
- 27.3 grams of fentanyl
- 18 grams of cocaine
- 124 grams of marijuana
- A 9 mm handgun
Two men were arrested, who officers said are nephew and uncle.
Michael Herman, 26, was charged with:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Maintaining a dwelling
He was issued a $50,000 secure bond.
Christopher Herman, 42, was charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana
He received a $2,500 unsecure bond.
Anyone with information or concerns about suspicious activity in their community is asked to call 911.
They can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.