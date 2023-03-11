FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a drug bust at a home in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Thursday, officers said they arrived at a home on the 1700 block of Rim Road with a search warrant.

They said it came after a months-long narcotics investigation related to the sale and distribution of drugs from the home.

Police said the following items were seized during the search:

27.3 grams of fentanyl

18 grams of cocaine

124 grams of marijuana

A 9 mm handgun

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Two men were arrested, who officers said are nephew and uncle.

Michael Herman, 26, was charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling

He was issued a $50,000 secure bond.

Christopher Herman, 42, was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana

He received a $2,500 unsecure bond.

Anyone with information or concerns about suspicious activity in their community is asked to call 911.

They can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.