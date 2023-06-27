FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night Fayetteville police investigated a teen girl’s shooting that led to a speedy arrest of two men, according to police.

Around 7:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting report on the 300 block of Plum Street. Once on the scene, they found a 17-year-old girl victim. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While still on the scene, officers received reports of more shots fired along the 500 block of Ramsey Street, according to police. They then arrived at The Regency Inn and were able to locate evidence of a weapon that had been used in the area.

While on the scene, the officers located two males that matched the descriptions of the shooters. Two search warrants were executed and as a result, the two suspects were arrested.

Terrell Ferguson and Nakai Zimmerman were both charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury

Discharging a barreled weapon into occupied conveyance in operation

Felony conspiracy

Ferguson and Zimmerman are being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center.