FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested and charged after a woman was shot in Fayetteville, police say.
Authorities said Thursday that the incident took place just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Village Drive in Fayetteville.
Police said Angie Anderson was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Tyrece Kodjo, 19, and Justin Simmons, 19, were both arrested and charged on Wednesday.
Kodjo was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He received a $500,000 secured bond.
Simmons was charged with accessory after the fact and received a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Police said the victim and suspects did not know each other, and the shooting happened because of a “disturbance between the victim’s boyfriend and the suspects.”