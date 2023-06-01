Police on the scene of a shooting on Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects were arrested less than 24 hours after a double homicide in Fayetteville.

CBS 17 previously reported two men – Aljarez Elliot, 18, and Alzy Diamind, 24 – were killed in a shooting on Rembrandt Drive early Wednesday morning.

Police said one man is in critical condition and another man has non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the subjects at the residence were involved in a dispute over the phone with Tyrone Demetrius Washington and Treshaun Lewis Geddie, both 21.

Police said the dispute led to Washington and Geddie arriving at the residence along the 700 block of Rembrandt Drive. They became involved in an altercation, resulting in the fatal shootings of Elliot and Diamond.

Washington was charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Washington is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Geddie was charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Geddie is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.