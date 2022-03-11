FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have arrested two suspects in connection with a 2021 shooting at a local Zaxby’s, officials said Friday.

Andrew Seidel and Marcus Small, both 32, have been charged and arrested for the murder of Bryan Love, 24, who was shot and killed at the Zaxby’s off of Skibo Road on Feb. 20, 2021.

Seidel and Small have both been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Both received no bond, police said.

Love was shot in the chest just before 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot and pronounced dead on-scene, the preliminary investigation revealed in 2021.

Small was arrested by U.S. Marshals at the Cumberland County Court House on Wednesday and Seidel was served warrants at the Cumberland County Jail while in prison on unrelated charges, a release said.

Prior to these arrests, police had not released any updates to this investigation.