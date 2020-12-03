2 bodies found in training area on Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found Wednesday at a training area on Fort Bragg.
The special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is looking into the deaths, Fort Bragg officials said.
The deaths are not related to officials unit training.
Further information was not immediately available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, health officials say
- NC State men’s basketball to play 11 games at PNC Arena this season
- Emails show health department will stop Youngsville Christmas Parade unless plans are altered
- Shopping local and taking down the boards in downtown Raleigh: A look at December’s Raleigh Magazine
- PHOTOS: Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples