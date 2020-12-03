2 bodies found in training area on Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found Wednesday at a training area on Fort Bragg.

The special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is looking into the deaths, Fort Bragg officials said.

The deaths are not related to officials unit training.

Further information was not immediately available.

