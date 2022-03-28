FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who fired more than a dozen gunshots at a woman in Fayetteville Sunday was arrested, and his car was found with duct tape applied to spots trying to cover up various bullet holes, officials said Monday.

The woman, who was shot at, was found uninjured but was also arrested on a slew of charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Five firearms, 24.59 grams of ecstasy, along with various needles and cash were found in the car when the pair were arrested, deputies said.

The entire ordeal began just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Coliseum Inn at 2507 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Dustin Goode, 29, of Fayetteville fired “at least 15 gunshots” at a woman in the parking lot of the Coliseum Inn, which is just off East Mountain Road near the Crown Coliseum Complex, the news release said.

Deputies said the woman who the gunfire was directed at was possibly April Gowin, 33, of Raeford.

After the shots were fired, the woman got into a white Buick with Goode and they fled, the news release said.

A tip to deputies about the Buick’s location came in after someone saw a social media post about the incident.

Goode, Gowin and the Buick were found around 4 p.m. Sunday in Sampson County by deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. The pair were stopped along Five Bridge Road near Knotty Pine Lann in Clinton, Sampson County deputies said.

“Goode and Gowin were attempting to conceal the bullet holes in the vehicle with duct tape when they were located,” a Monday news release said. Deputies also released photos of the Buick with tape on a window and on the rear roofline.

They were both taken into custody for outstanding warrants out of Cumberland, Hoke, and Sampson counties, the news release said.

For the incident Sunday, Goode is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, officials said.

Gowin is being held on 16 charges in Sampson County including felony possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon, jail records indicate.

Goode is facing other charges in Sampson County including possession with intent to sale/deliver MDA, which is known as ecstasy, records show.