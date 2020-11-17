2 charged after man found dead in middle of Fayetteville road, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been arrested after a 50-year-old Raeford man was found dead in the middle of a Fayetteville road Sunday night, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Morganton Road near S. Ingleside Drive at 11:13 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area.

Once at the scene, officers found Michael Payne lying in the roadway unconscious. He was declared dead at the scene.

The scene of the death investigation on Morganton Road in Fayetteville (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

On Tuesday, Fayetteville police said Courtney McClanahan, 29, of Parkton and Joseph Minacapelli, 30, of Fayetteville were placed under arrest in connection with Payne’s death.

Police said both McClanahan and Minacapelli face charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, felony alter/destroy criminal evidence, and felony concealment/failure to report a death.

Investigators determined Payne’s 2010 Subaru had been stolen at the time of his death. That vehicle has since been recovered.

Minacapelli also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

McClanahan is currently at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond while Minacapelli is being held under a $527,000 secured bond.

The charges against the duo could be upgraded depending on findings from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.