2 children among family displaced after house fire in Fayetteville, American Red Cross requested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A family including two children was displaced from its Fayetteville home after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around noon at the home in the 7000 block of Ryan Street across from Baldoon Drive, which is in the Loch Lomond neighborhood in Fayetteville, fire officials said.

Units from the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the fire.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene that smoke was visible from the single-story home, causing additional units to be called to the scene.

The cause of the fire was accidental in nature due to cooking, the release said.

Officials said it took approximately 11 minutes to get the fire under control and the damage to the house is estimated to be $15,000.

The American Red Cross was requested for assistance.

No further information was released.