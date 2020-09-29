2 Cumberland County schools to close for cleaning after staffers test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Cumberland County schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday so they can be sanitized after staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Monday.

Lewis Chapel Middle School and Seventy-First High School will be closed for deep cleaning. Employees will telework on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, a notice said.

The measure was described as precautionary after staff members at the two schools tested positive for the virus.

Cumberland County Schools said it is working with the county health department to contact individuals who may have been exposed, the notice said.

