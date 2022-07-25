RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens were arrested after deputies found them with two stolen guns during a Hoke County traffic stop Sunday, officials said.

Deputies were on patrol around 11:50 p.m. in an area just west of Fayetteville when the driver of a car “fled away” from officers, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies finally were able to stop the car in a neighborhood on Inverary Drive.

But the two people inside jumped out and ran, the news release said. About 20 minutes later, they were caught.

One of the guns found. Image from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Dermetris Damone Lilly – Image from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the guns found. Image from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Victoria Faith Jefferson – Image from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

“After being taken into custody, two firearms were located. The firearms were run through law enforcement databases, and both of them had been reported stolen from Cumberland County,” the news release said.

Victoria Faith Jefferson of Hope Mills and Dermetris Damone Lilly of Spring Lake, both 18, were each charged with possession of a stolen firearm and injury to real property, deputies said.

Jefferson was held on a $10,000 secured bond while Lilly was held on a $5,000 secured bond.