FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on a school bus, disorderly conduct at school and resisting a public officer. She received a $5,000 unsecured bond and a court date on Feb. 15.

Brittany Nicole Smart was arrested and charged on Wednesday with trespassing on a school bus. She received a $2,500 unsecured bond and a court date on Feb. 16.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public and parents that only school personnel and students are the only ones allowed on a school bus.

CBS 17 contacted the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is waiting to hear back.

