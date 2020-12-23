2 days before Christmas, nearly 40 people displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Just two days before Christmas, nearly 40 people were displaced due to a Wednesday morning apartment fire in Fayetteville, according to the American Red Cross, who is assisting the families.

The fire at Stewarts Creek Apartments in the 6700-block of Willowbrook Drive began around 12:45 a.m., Fayetteville Fire Department officials said.

Emergency crews arriving on scene reported flames showing from the multi-story, multi-family residential building and then declared a working fire, authorities said.

It took firefighters just over 12 minutes to beat back the flames, according to a fire department release.

Officials said no one was injured but they’re not sure of the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire at this time because it’s an ongoing investigation.

According to the American Red Cross, 13 households and 37 people are being assisted following the fire.

The American Red Cross said they’re assisting the nearly 40 people “by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.”

