2 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Fayetteville, police say

The scene of the wreck that left two dead Sunday night. Photo by Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died and another person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7:50 p.m. along Pamalee Drive between Murchison Road and Helen Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

One of the three vehicles caught fire while another vehicle hit a utility pole, police said.

Two drivers died at the scene, according to police.

The third driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

Pamalee Drive is closed Sunday night from Murchison Road to Helen Street while police investigate.