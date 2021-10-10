2 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting, car crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men died and another person was severely injured in a shooting that led to a car crash early Sunday in Fayetteville, police say.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. on Gillespie Street near Owen Drive, according to a Fayetteville police statement on Facebook.

Police said in the statement there was a “shooting incident that resulted in a vehicle collision.”

One of at least two vehicles involved in a shooting crashed at the scene, police said.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person in the car suffered “severe injuries” from the crash.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Fayetteville Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).