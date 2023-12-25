FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Fayetteville on Christmas Day, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded at around 10:55 a.m. to a report of a crash near Hope Mills Road and Glensford Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota Corolla was heading west on Raeford Road when a Chrysler 300 traveling north on Hope Mills Road ran a red light, resulting in a collision, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota, later identified as 47-year-old Jada Fields and 46-year-old Patricia Fields, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510.