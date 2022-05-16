FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people are dead after a shooting in Fayetteville.

This happened just after midnight on Monday in the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive.

Police said one person was found unresponsive in a house and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was found in the yard and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

Police are not releasing the victims’ names until next of kin are notified.

If you have any information, contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).